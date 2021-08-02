 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert