This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
People living along the Gulf Coast have gotten used to a consistent pattern of storminess in recent days, but these lightning strikes were still impressive.
- Updated
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and varia…
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The are…
The Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variab…