Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
