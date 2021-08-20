This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
