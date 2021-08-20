Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.