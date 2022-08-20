Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.