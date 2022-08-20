This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
