Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Sunday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

