Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.