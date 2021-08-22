This evening in Waynesboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
