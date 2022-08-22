 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

