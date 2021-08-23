 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 90.9. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

