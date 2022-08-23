Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.