Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
