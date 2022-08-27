Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…