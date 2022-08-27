Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.