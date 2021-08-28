Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
