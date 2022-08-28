Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.