Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
