Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.