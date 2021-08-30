 Skip to main content
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

