This evening in Waynesboro: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
