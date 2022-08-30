This evening in Waynesboro: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
