Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
