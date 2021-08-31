 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 2:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert