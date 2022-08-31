This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.