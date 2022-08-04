 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Friday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

