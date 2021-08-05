For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
