Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…