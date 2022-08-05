Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.