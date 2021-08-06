This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
