Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

