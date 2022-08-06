 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

