Waynesboro's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro Sunday. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reac…