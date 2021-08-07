This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waynesboro area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
