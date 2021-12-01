Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.