For the drive home in Waynesboro: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Rain fell on Greenland's summit instead of snow for the first time on record in August. A study says that may be the norm in just four or five decades.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
