Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

