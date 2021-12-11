For the drive home in Waynesboro: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
