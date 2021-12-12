Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.