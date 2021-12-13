 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

