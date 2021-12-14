 Skip to main content
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

