Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST.