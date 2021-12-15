 Skip to main content
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

