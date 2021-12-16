 Skip to main content
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

