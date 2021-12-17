Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
