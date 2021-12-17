 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
Weather

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert