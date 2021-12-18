 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

