For the drive home in Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…