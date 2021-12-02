Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
