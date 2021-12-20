This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Tornadoes in December aren’t unusual in the Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley states, but the Dec. 10-11 outbreak was extreme and far-reaching.
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…