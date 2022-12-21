Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. It will be a cold day in Waynesboro Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.