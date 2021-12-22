This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
