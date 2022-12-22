For the drive home in Waynesboro: Foggy with rain developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
