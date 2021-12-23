 Skip to main content
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset
Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented
December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

  • Updated

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

