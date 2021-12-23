Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
- Updated
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…