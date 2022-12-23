Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 4F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.