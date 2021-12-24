For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
The climate crisis took a toll worldwide in 2021. From the Arctic to Louisiana to China, signs that climate change is altering weather were everywhere.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low…
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.