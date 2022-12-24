This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
