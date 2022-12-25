Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Some argue that seasons shouldn’t begin on the longest or shortest day of the year.
