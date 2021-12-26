 Skip to main content
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

