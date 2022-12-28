 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

