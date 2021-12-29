 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

